JEE Main 2020: 660 exam centres turned into bio-secured zones for over 8.5 lakh students; Check details

JEE Mains 2020 news: There will be 1.14 lakh invigilators at the exam centers to supervise the process.

JEE Mains 2020 news: National Testing Agency (NTA) has chalked out a blueprint to conduct Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main exam under bio-secure environment across the country. As part of the mega planning, NTA has kept a stock of 10 lakh pairs of gloves, 1,300 infrared thermometer guns, 10 lakh masks, 6,600 litres of hand sanitizer, 6,600 litres of disinfectant liquid, 3,300 spray bottles, 6,600 sponges, and 3,300 cleaning staff. These will cost NTA around Rs 13 crore. JEE (Main) is set to be the first pan-India examination since the outbreak of Coronavirus in India. It has been decided that JEE (Main) will be conducted at 660 exam centers in India, as per a report in Indian Express.

However, the issue of conducting JEE (Main) and National Eligibility Test (NET) UGC at the time of COVID has drawn opposition from several Chief Ministers and a section of students. The matter has reached the threshold of the Supreme Court and the apex court is yet to pronounce its verdict in the issue.

JEE NEET 2020 Dates

According to the schedule announced by the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, JEE (Main) will be held from September 1 to 6 and UGC NEET will be held on September 13. JEE (Main) is an online examination and NEET is a pen-and-paper exam for medical and dental courses.

Here is all you need to about JEE (Main) exam

More than 8.50 lakh students have registered for JEE (Main). There will be 1.14 lakh invigilators at the exam centers to supervise the process.

Ahead of the Coronavirus outbreak, the NTA had selected 570 test centers for JEE (Main). Now the number has now increased to 660. This has been done to ensure alternate seating arrangements for students to maintain social distancing at the exam centers.

The number of shifts has been increased from earlier eight to 12. The number of candidates per shift has been reduced from 1.32 lakh to 85,000.

NTA Director-General Vineet Joshi said that there will be two invigilators for 15 students. There will be two shifts every day. One shift will be for three hours. The first shift will be from 9 am to noon. The second shift will start at 3 pm. During the gap, computers to be used for the second shift will be sanitized, Joshi was quoted as saying by IE.

Candidates have been assigned a time slot. A maximum of 40 students can report in one 20-minute slot at the exam center to avoid crowding.

The Standard operating procedure (SOP) for JEE (Main) has been developed by Tata Consultancy Services in collaboration with the Public Health Foundation of India, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The SOP has categorically stated there will be a touch-free entry into the JEE (Main) exam centre. Symptoms will be checked and Aarogya Setu app status verification will be done. There will be sanitization before entry to the exam hall. Security checks, document verification, and registration, ID verification before, during, and after the exam will be touch-free. Multiple layers of hygiene norms have been advised for candidates and staff involved in the process.