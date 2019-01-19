JEE Main 2019: Result declared on jeemain.nic.in! Here’s how to check scorecard

The online application forms for JEE Advanced 2019 are expected to be released in the first week of May 2019. (Source: PTI)

JEE Main 2019 Result Update: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2019 NTA results. The JEE Main 2019 NTA scores for the January 2019 are now available on jeemain.nic.in. Students can check their results and scores on the official website jeemain.nic.in. The exam was held in various sessions from 8th January to the 12th of January.

The JEE Main 2019 Rank, however, would be released only after JEE Main 2019 April examination.

JEE MAIN 2019 January Results Declared – Steps to check your JEE Main 2019 scores now

Visit the official website jeemain.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link that reads JEE (Main) January 2019 NTA Score. Alternatively, click on the link provided here.

A new window will open. Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin and click on the submit button. Your NTA Score would be available on the screen.

NTA would be releasing 4 scores – the sectional scores as well as the overall NTA scores for JEE Main 2019.

Also Read: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0; Important advice to students from Prime Minister Modi on January 29

JEE Main 2019 Result or Scores: Number of Candidates who would qualify for JEE Advanced 2019

Students who qualify the JEE Main 2019 and feature in the top 70 percentile would qualify for the JEE Advanced 2019. Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Roorkee would be conducting the JEE Advanced 2019 examination this year. As per the notification on the official website jeeadv.ac.in, the JEE Advanced 2019 would be conducted on May 29, 2019, across the country. The online application forms for JEE Advanced 2019 are expected to be released in the first week of May 2019.

Students are advised to note that the JEE Main 2019 Scores required to qualify for JEE Advanced 2019 may vary as JEE Main 2019 would be conducted twice this year. The next session of JEE Main 2019 would be conducted in April 2019. Students have an option of appearing in either or both the JEE Main 2019 examination. The better of the two scores of the candidate would be considered for JEE Main 2019 Rank.

The exact number of students that are expected to qualify for the examination is not known at present. It is, however, expected to be about 2.5 lakh students (or more). In other words, about 2.5 lakh students would qualify for JEE Advanced 2019.

Also, this year the JEE Main 2019 Rank would be calculated based on the percentile score and not on the raw score as such. However, the raw scores would be considered for breaking a tie in the JEE Main Rank. Given that about 9 lakh students have appeared for the examination and 2.5 lakh are expected to qualify, it can be assumed that students who would fall within 70 percentile score range may qualify for JEE Advanced 2019.