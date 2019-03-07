JEE Main 2019: Last day of registration today, here’s how to apply at jeemain.nic.in

JEE Main 2019: Last day of registration today!

JEE Main 2019 form: Today is the last day for the registration of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main at jeemain.nic.in. Candidates who haven’t applied yet can fill the application form available on the official website.

The JEE Main 2019 exam would be held across various centres in the country from April 7, 2019 to April 20, 2019. The result would be announced on April 30, 2019.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) would be conducting the JEE Main exam this year. It was being conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) till 2018.

The Joint Entrance Examination is a national level competitive examination that is conducted twice a year.

The candidates who have already appeared in JEE (Main) January 2019 Examination can appear in JEE (Main) April 2019 Examination for improvement, if they so wish. The candidates who could not appear in the JEE (Main) January 2019 Examination, may also appear in JEE (Main) April 2019 Examination. The Student’s best of the two NTA scores will be considered for preparation of Merit List/Ranking.

Those who clear the JEE Main and JEE Advanced papers will be eligible for admission to Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and CFTIs participating though Central Seat Allocation Board across India.

Here is all the information about the JEE Main examination and registration:

JEE Main 2019 form: Mode of Examination-

Paper-1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only.

Paper-2 (B. Arch/ B.Planning): Mathematics- Part I and Aptitude Test-Part II in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only and Drawing Test –Part III in “Pen & Paper Based” (offline) mode to be attempted on drawing sheet.

JEE Main 2019 form: How to Apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE (Main)-April 2019 at jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Apply for JEE (Main) April 2019’

Step 3: Now follow the procedure for ‘Fresh Candidate Registration’ to complete the process

Step 4: Enter the correct details and upload the required documents

JEE Main 2019 form: Exam Pattern-

Paper I:

1. Mathematics- 30 Questions for 120 marks

2. Physics- 30 Questions for 120 marks

3. Chemistry- 30 Questions for 120 marks

Paper II:

1. Mathematics-Part I- 30 Questions for 120 marks

2. Aptitude Test-Part II- 50 Questions for 200 Marks

3. Drawing Test –Part III- 01(a,b&c) for 70 Marks

Correct Answer: Four mark (+4)

Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)

JEE Main 2019 form: Syllabus-

Syllabus for Paper-1 (B.E./B. Tech.) – Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry:

Mathematics- Integral Calculus; Trignometry; Sets, Relations and Functions; Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations; Matrices and Determinants; Sequences and Series; Co-ordinate Geometry; Vectoral Algebra; Statistics and Probability; Mathematical Resoning among others.

Physics- Physics and Measurements; Kinematics; Laws of Motion; Rotational Motion; Properties of Solids and Liquids; Thermodynamics; Oscillations and Waves; Current Electricity; Electromagnetic Waves; Magnetism; Optics; Atoms and Nuclei; Communication Systems among others.

Chemistry- Inorganic Chemistry; State of Matter; Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure; Chemical Thermodynamics; Redox Reactions and Electrochemistry; Surface Chemistry; General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Metals; Block elements; Co-ordination Compounds; Environmental Chemistry; Some Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry; Polymers; Biomolecules; Chemistry in Everyday Life, among others.

Syllabus for Paper-2 (B. Arch/ B.Planning) – Aptitude Test

Awareness of persons, places, buildings, materials; Three-dimensional – perception; Understanding and appreciation of scale and proportion of objects; sketching of scenes and activities from memory of urbanscape.