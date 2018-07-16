JEE Main 2019: From exam dates to eligibility criteria, all you need to know about Joint Entrance Examination

JEE Main: The exams will be conducted in the months of January and April every year from 2019.

JEE Main 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains examination twice a year starting January 2019. Earlier the Central Board of Secondary Education was in-charge of conducting the exam for admission to colleges proving technical courses in the country. However, from January 2019, NTA will be conducting the Joint Entrance Examination exam twice a year for undergraduate admission into various engineering colleges.

The exams will be conducted in the months of January and April every year from 2019. Mentioned below are the details that you need to know about the new date pattern for JEE-

JEE Main 2018 exam dates-

According to latest information on Joint Entrance Examination, the exam will be conducted over many days offering students a choice to select the date when they want to appear for the test. The students will also have the option to appear for both January and April edition. In case a student appears for both the two exams — January and April edition — the best of his/ her two scores will be taken into account. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar while talking about it had tweeted a post saying, “The main feature is that students will not lose one year because there will be two examinations before admission. He/ she can appear in either of the two, or both. The best score will be taken into account for the result.”

Candidates need to note that the online application for JEE main January 2019 Exam will start from September 1, 2018 and continue till September 30. The exam will be conducted from January 6 to January 20, 2019 and the result for the same will be announced in the first week of February 2019.

The online application for JEE main April 2019 exam will take place in the Second week of Feb 2019. The exam will take place from April 7 to April 21, 2019 and the result for the same will be declared in the first week of May 2019.

JEE Main 2019 Eligibility criteria:

A candidate who wishes to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination needs to have a score of atleast 75 per cent marks in class 12 board examination. For candidates of the SC and ST categories, this has been lowered to 65 per cent.