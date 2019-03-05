JEE Main 2019 form: Last few days left for registration; check syllabus, apply at jeemain.nic.in

NTA is all set to conduct JEE Main 2019 examination from April 7, 2019 to April 20, 2019 across various centres in the country.

JEE Main 2019 form: Only 2 days left for the registration process of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main to end at jeemain.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates who are yet to apply for this entrance examination can rush to the official website nopw and fill the application form. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the examination in the month of April 2019. The appplication process began in the month of Februray 2019 the same will end on March 7, 2019. NTA is all set to conduct JEE Main 2019 examination from April 7, 2019 to April 20, 2019 across various centres in the country.

The Joint Entrance Examination is a national level competitive examination that is conducted twice a year for admission to undergraduate Engineering Programs at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTI) along with Institutions funded by participating State Governments and others. Check the below mentioned details to know more.

JEE Main 2019 form: Mode of Examination-

Paper-1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only.

Paper-2 (B. Arch/ B.Planning): Mathematics- Part I and Aptitude Test-Part II in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only and Drawing Test –Part III in “Pen & Paper Based” (offline) mode to be attempted on drawing sheet.

JEE Main 2019 form: How to Apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE (Main)-April 2019 at jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Apply for JEE (Main) April 2019’

Step 3: Now follow the procedure for ‘Fresh Candidate Registration’ to complete the process

Step 4: Enter the correct details and upload the required documents

JEE Main 2019 form: Exam Pattern-

Paper I:

1. Mathematics- 30 Questions for 120 marks

2. Physics- 30 Questions for 120 marks

3. Chemistry- 30 Questions for 120 marks

Paper II:

1. Mathematics-Part I- 30 Questions for 120 marks

2. Aptitude Test-Part II- 50 Questions for 200 Marks

3. Drawing Test –Part III- 01(a,b&c) for 70 Marks

Correct Answer: Four mark (+4)

Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)

JEE Main 2019 form: Syllabus-

Syllabus for Paper-1 (B.E./B. Tech.) – Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry:

Mathematics- Sets, Relations and Functions; Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations; Matrics and Determinants; Mathematical Induction; Sequences and Series; Integral calculus; Co-ordinate Geometry; Vectoral Algebra; Statistics and Probability; Mathematical Resoning among others.

Physics- Physics and Measurements; Kinematics; Laws of Motion; Rotational Motion; Properties of Solids and Liquids; Thermodynamics; Oscillations and Waves; Current Electricity; Electromagnetic Waves; Optics; Atoms and Nuclei; Communication Systems among others.

Chemistry- State of Matter; Chemical Bondinga nd Molecular Structure; Chemical Thermodynamics; Redox Reactions and Electrochemistry; Surface Chemistry; General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Metals; Block elements; Co-ordination Compounds; Environmental Chemistry; Some Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry; Polymers; Biomolecules; Chemistry in Everyday Life, among others.

Syllabus for Paper-2 (B. Arch/ B.Planning) – Aptitude Test