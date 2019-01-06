JEE Main 2019 examination starts today! Here is all you need to know

JEE Main 2019: Over 9.6 lakh candidates are appearing for the JEE Mains exams that will be conducted until January 20, 2019 across 258 cities in the country.

JEE Main 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) from January 6, i.e today. Candidates who are registered to appear for the same can download their admit cards from the official website at jeemain.nic.in, if they have not done till yet. Over 9.6 lakh candidates are appearing for the JEE Mains exams that will be conducted until January 20, 2019 across 258 cities in the country. The JEE examination till 2018 was being conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), from this year, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

This year the JEE examination will be conducted twice before the admissions are finalised. While the first attempt is being conducted in January 2019, the second attempt will be conducted in April 2019. According to the information mentioned on the official website, “The test will be held on different shifts/dates in both the attempts.”The NTA will release the application form of JEE (Main)-2019 for the first attempt in September 2018 and for the second attempt in February 2019. The result of the first attempt of JEE (Main)-2019 will be declared by 31st January 2019 and for the second attempt by 30th April 2019.”

JEE Main 2019: Mode of Examination-

1. Paper-1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only.
2. Paper-2 (B. Arch/ B.Planning): Mathematics- Part I and Aptitude Test-Part II in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only and Drawing Test –Part III in “Pen & Paper Based” (offline) mode to be attempted on drawing sheet.

More about JEE Main:

The Joint Entrance Examination- Mains is conducted for admission to institutes like NITs, IITs and CFTIs that are participation in the exam through Central Seat Allocation Board which is subject to the condition that in order to qualify the exam and secure a seat, a candidate should secure at least 75% marks in the 12th class examination. He/she can also be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th class examination conducted by the respective Boards.

