JEE Main 2019: Answer key released, here’s how to check at jeemain.nic.in

By: | Updated: January 14, 2019 6:22 PM

The question paper along with the answer sheet can be found in the official website of JEE - jeemain.nic.in.

JEE Main 2019 answer key release

JEE Mains answer key has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday. The question paper along with the answer sheet can be found in the official website of JEE – jeemain.nic.in.

Earlier the Director General of NTA Vineet Joshi told IndianExpress.com that the answer key will be released by Monday evening, and the candidates will be allowed to raise objections till January 18, 2019, Friday.

He also informed that the NTA will then verify the objections raised and release a final answer key.

How to download JEE Main 2019 answer key:

1. Visit the official website of JEE – jeemain.nic.in.
2. Click on ‘Display question paper and responses’
3. On the next page, there will be two options –
‘Through Application Number and Password’ and ‘Through Application Number and Date of Birth’
4. Login either with your application number and password or application number and date of birth.
5. The answer key will appear on the screen
6. Take a print out of the same for future reference.

The JEE Main concluded from 8th January to 12th January 2019. The NTA conducted the exam for the first time this year. Experts have predicted that this year the cut off for the exam will remain around 80 to 85.

The result of JEE Main is expected to release by January 31.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. JEE Main 2019: Answer key released, here’s how to check at jeemain.nic.in
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition