JEE Main 2019: Answer key released, here’s how to check at jeemain.nic.in

JEE Main 2019 answer key release

JEE Mains answer key has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday. The question paper along with the answer sheet can be found in the official website of JEE – jeemain.nic.in.

Earlier the Director General of NTA Vineet Joshi told IndianExpress.com that the answer key will be released by Monday evening, and the candidates will be allowed to raise objections till January 18, 2019, Friday.

He also informed that the NTA will then verify the objections raised and release a final answer key.

How to download JEE Main 2019 answer key:

1. Visit the official website of JEE – jeemain.nic.in.

2. Click on ‘Display question paper and responses’

3. On the next page, there will be two options –

‘Through Application Number and Password’ and ‘Through Application Number and Date of Birth’

4. Login either with your application number and password or application number and date of birth.

5. The answer key will appear on the screen

6. Take a print out of the same for future reference.

The JEE Main concluded from 8th January to 12th January 2019. The NTA conducted the exam for the first time this year. Experts have predicted that this year the cut off for the exam will remain around 80 to 85.

The result of JEE Main is expected to release by January 31.