JEE Advanced results announced! Chirag Falor from Pune secures AIR-1

JEE advanced 2020 results announced!

JEE Advanced 2020 results announced! JEE Advanced 2020 results have been announced and it can be viewed at https://result.jeeadv.ac.in. The IIT officials have informed that a boy from Pune, Chirag Falor, has topped the exam. Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank congratulated all students of JEE Advanced “who got their desired rank” and requested them to work for Atma Nirbhar Bharat in future. He also congratulated IIT Delhi for successfully conducting the exam and announcing the results on time.

How to check results

Visit official site – result.jeeadv.ac.in

Enter – Roll number, DoB, Phone number

Top 10 rank holders 1 – CHIRAG FALOR

2 – GANGULA BHUVAN REDDY

3 – VAIBHAV RAJ

4 – R MUHENDER RAJ

5 – KESHAV AGARWAL

6 – HARDIK RAJPAL

7 – VEDANG DHIRENDRA ASGAONKAR

8 – SWAYAM SHASHANK CHUBE

9 – HARSHVARDHAN AGARWAL

10 – DHVANIT BENIWAL

Meanwhile, Delhi High Court today issued notice to Ministry of Education on a petition seeking a stay on the declaration of JEE Advanced 2020 result, and conducting of fresh exams on a plea by a man that “his son was hounded for 45 minutes at the exam centre” before being allowed to enter.