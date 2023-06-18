scorecardresearch
JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live: Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from Hyderabad tops, check scorecards on jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2023 Result Live Updates: Stay tuned to check the latest updates in JEE Advanced 2023 results, topper list, and merit list.

Written by FE Education
Updated:
IIT JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live: The results are OUT on - jeeadv.ac.in.
IIT JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live: The results are OUT on – jeeadv.ac.in.
IIT JEE Results 2023 Live: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) 2023 Results has been released today, June 18 at 10 am by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. The JEE Advanced 2023 results can be viewed on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results by following the below given steps.

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from Hyderabad zone emerged as the top performer, securing the coveted AIR 1 with an impressive score of 341 out of 360 marks. Notably, the female topper of the same examination also hails from the Hyderabad zone. Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree achieved this distinction by scoring 298 out of 360 marks, making her the highest-scoring female candidate this year.

As many as 36264 males and 7509 females qualified the JEE Advanced 2023 exams. However, the exams witnessed zero participation from transgender candidates. From the PwD category 479 candidates cracked JEE Advanced. Furthermore, 43605 Indian nationals, 13 foreign nationals and 155 Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) candidates qualified the exams.

Live Updates
11:05 (IST) 18 Jun 2023
JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live: Why the cut-off is high this year?

“This year, there is less percentage of negative marking, additionally there were more questions without penalty which gave confidence to students to attempt, resulting in high cut-off this year,” IIT Guwahati said.

11:02 (IST) 18 Jun 2023
JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live: Marks required to qualify

IIT JEE Advanced Result 2023 Qualifying Marks

11:01 (IST) 18 Jun 2023
JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live: Marks required to qualify

JEE Advanced Result 2023 Qualifying Marks

10:58 (IST) 18 Jun 2023
JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live: Cut off

Criteria for Inclusion in a Rank List

10:56 (IST) 18 Jun 2023
JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live: Criteria for Inclusion in a Rank List

The aggregate marks will be calculated as the sum of the marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as the aggregate qualifying marks to be included in a rank list.

Maximum aggregate marks: 360 (180 each in Paper 1 and Paper 2) Maximum marks in Physics: 120 (60 each in Paper 1 and Paper 2) Maximum marks in Chemistry: 120 (60 each in Paper 1 and Paper 2) Maximum marks in Mathematics: 120 (60 each in Paper 1 and Paper 2)

10:55 (IST) 18 Jun 2023
JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live: Toppers from different IITs

Zone-wise Top 5 Candidates

10:49 (IST) 18 Jun 2023
JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live: Top Female Candidates

Zone-wise Top Female Candidates

10:46 (IST) 18 Jun 2023
JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live: Top 10 candidates CRL

Top 10 candidates in Common Rank List (CRL)

10:44 (IST) 18 Jun 2023
JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live: Top 500 zone wise

Zone-wise distribution of Top 500 candidates

10:42 (IST) 18 Jun 2023
JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live: Meet the toppers this year

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from Hyderabad zone has secured AIR 1 and Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree is the female topper.

10:35 (IST) 18 Jun 2023
JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live: Topper List

Rank 1 Qualified Candidates in Various Categories

10:32 (IST) 18 Jun 2023
JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live: Summary of candidates category wise

The given picture shows JEE Advanced Results data category wise

10:27 (IST) 18 Jun 2023
JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live: How many students qualified this exam?

A total number of 180372 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2023. In this exam, 43773 candidates have been qualified. Out of the total qualified candidates, 7509 are the female candidates.

10:25 (IST) 18 Jun 2023
JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live: Credentials required to access scores

To access JEE Advanced 2023 scorecards, students need their roll number, date of birth and registered phone number. IIT Guwahati has activated the result link for JEE Advanced 2023 on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

10:19 (IST) 18 Jun 2023
JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live: Female topper from Hyderabad zone

Notably, the female topper of the JEE Advanced 2023 also hails from the Hyderabad zone. Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree achieved this distinction by scoring 298 out of 360 marks, making her the highest-scoring female candidate this year. Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from Hyderabad zone emerged as the top performer, securing the AIR 1 with an impressive score of 341 out of 360 marks.

10:07 (IST) 18 Jun 2023
JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live: Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from Hyderabad zone tops exam

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from Hyderabad zone has topped the JEE Advanced 2023 exam. The Hyderabad zone has the highest number of qualified candidates this year.

10:02 (IST) 18 Jun 2023
JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live: How to check; step-by-step guide

Students can check their JEE Advanced 2023 results once the scorecard is released by following these steps

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Advanced website — jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the score card link under the ‘announcements’ tab.

Step 3: Enter your credentials to login.

Step 4: Once successfully logged in, candidates will be able to check their score card.

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference.

09:58 (IST) 18 Jun 2023
JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live: Results to be out at 10 am

IIT JEE Advanced Result 2023 will be announced at 10 am. The results can be checked at the official website – jeeadv.ac.in

09:51 (IST) 18 Jun 2023
JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live: The press conference begins

The press conference for IIT JEE Advanced 2023 result declaration has started. Officials have announced that the topper this year is from the Hyderabad region.

First published on: 18-06-2023 at 09:46 IST

