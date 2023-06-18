JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live: Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from Hyderabad tops, check scorecards on jeeadv.ac.in

IIT JEE Results 2023 Live: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) 2023 Results has been released today, June 18 at 10 am by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. The JEE Advanced 2023 results can be viewed on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results by following the below given steps.

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from Hyderabad zone emerged as the top performer, securing the coveted AIR 1 with an impressive score of 341 out of 360 marks. Notably, the female topper of the same examination also hails from the Hyderabad zone. Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree achieved this distinction by scoring 298 out of 360 marks, making her the highest-scoring female candidate this year.

As many as 36264 males and 7509 females qualified the JEE Advanced 2023 exams. However, the exams witnessed zero participation from transgender candidates. From the PwD category 479 candidates cracked JEE Advanced. Furthermore, 43605 Indian nationals, 13 foreign nationals and 155 Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) candidates qualified the exams.

Live Updates