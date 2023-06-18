JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live: Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from Hyderabad tops, check scorecards on jeeadv.ac.in

IIT JEE Results 2023 Live: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) 2023 Results has been released today, June 18 at 10 am by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. The JEE Advanced 2023 results can be viewed on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results by following the below given steps.
Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from Hyderabad zone emerged as the top performer, securing the coveted AIR 1 with an impressive score of 341 out of 360 marks. Notably, the female topper of the same examination also hails from the Hyderabad zone. Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree achieved this distinction by scoring 298 out of 360 marks, making her the highest-scoring female candidate this year.
As many as 36264 males and 7509 females qualified the JEE Advanced 2023 exams. However, the exams witnessed zero participation from transgender candidates. From the PwD category 479 candidates cracked JEE Advanced. Furthermore, 43605 Indian nationals, 13 foreign nationals and 155 Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) candidates qualified the exams.
“This year, there is less percentage of negative marking, additionally there were more questions without penalty which gave confidence to students to attempt, resulting in high cut-off this year,” IIT Guwahati said.
IIT JEE Advanced Result 2023 Qualifying Marks
Criteria for Inclusion in a Rank List
The aggregate marks will be calculated as the sum of the marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as the aggregate qualifying marks to be included in a rank list.
Maximum aggregate marks: 360 (180 each in Paper 1 and Paper 2) Maximum marks in Physics: 120 (60 each in Paper 1 and Paper 2) Maximum marks in Chemistry: 120 (60 each in Paper 1 and Paper 2) Maximum marks in Mathematics: 120 (60 each in Paper 1 and Paper 2)
Zone-wise Top 5 Candidates
Zone-wise Top Female Candidates
Top 10 candidates in Common Rank List (CRL)
Zone-wise distribution of Top 500 candidates
Rank 1 Qualified Candidates in Various Categories
The given picture shows JEE Advanced Results data category wise
A total number of 180372 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2023. In this exam, 43773 candidates have been qualified. Out of the total qualified candidates, 7509 are the female candidates.
To access JEE Advanced 2023 scorecards, students need their roll number, date of birth and registered phone number. IIT Guwahati has activated the result link for JEE Advanced 2023 on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.
Students can check their JEE Advanced 2023 results once the scorecard is released by following these steps
Step 1: Visit the official JEE Advanced website — jeeadv.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the score card link under the ‘announcements’ tab.
Step 3: Enter your credentials to login.
Step 4: Once successfully logged in, candidates will be able to check their score card.
Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference.
The press conference for IIT JEE Advanced 2023 result declaration has started. Officials have announced that the topper this year is from the Hyderabad region.