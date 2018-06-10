jeeadv.ac.in IIT JEE Advanced Result 2018 ANNOUNCED: IIT aspirants check results.jeeadv.ac.in

IIT JEE advanced result 2018: IIT Kanpur will declare the JEE Advanced Result at 10:30 AM on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Students are advised to be ready with their application number to check JEE advanced results.

IIT JEE advanced result 2018: For all the students wanting that coveted seat in Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) across the country, JEE advanced results 2018 was declared today. IIT Kanpur declared the JEE Advanced Result 2018 or JEE Advanced Result at 10:30 AM on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Students are advised to check scores with their application number at JEE advanced results 2018 website.

The JEE Advanced 2018 was conducted in computer-based test mode on May 20. Around 2.2 lakh students appeared for JEE Advanced Exam this year. While paper 1 will be conducted between 9 am- 12 pm, paper 2 was held from 2 pm-5 pm.

JEE Advanced Result 2018: How to check Joint Entrance Examination results-

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE advanced at jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Once you enter the home page of the website click on the ‘JEE advanced 2018 Results’ link

Step 3: Now enter your application number, Date of birth and security pin

Step 4: Press log in to view your Results

Step 5: Check your result and save the same for future

About CBSE JEE Main Exam 2018:

Scores of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains-2018 was declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education today at jeemain.nic.in on April 30. A total of 1,80, 331 boys cleared the exam, with 50,693 girls qualifying for the next stage. Suraj Krishna from Andhra Pradesh has secured the first position this year. KVR Hemant Kumar Chodipilli and Parth Laturia from Maharashtra secured second and third position respectively.