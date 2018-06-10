JEE Advanced Result 2018 LIVE: IIT Kanpur to declare results shortly on jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced Result 2018 LIVE: The results of IIT Joint Entrance Examination 2018 or JEE Advanced result 2018 or JEE advanced result will be declared today at 10:30 AM on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced Result 2018 LIVE: The results of Joint Entrance Examination 2018 or JEE Advanced result 2018 or JEE advanced result will be declared today at 10:30 AM on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. The results will be declared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. In April, over 2.3 lakh students qualified for the JEE Main exam that was announced by the CBSE. The JEE Advanced 2018 was conducted in computer-based test mode on May 20.

Through JEE, students get an opportunity to get admission into undergraduate courses, which will help in obtaining a bachelor’s, integrated master’s or bachelor-master dual degree in engineering, sciences or architecture. The performance of a candidate in this examination will form the basis for admission to in all the IITs.

IIT JEE Advanced Result 2018 LIVE: Track updates here

9:25 AM: Candidates qualifying the JEE advanced 2018 will get admission in bachelor’s, integrated master’s and dual degree courses in NITs and IITs.

9:20 AM: The results will be out at 10 AM on jeeadv.ac.in.Students are advised to be ready with their application number to check JEE advanced results 2018.

9:15 AM: The JEE Advanced 2018 was conducted in computer-based test mode on May 20 by IIT Kanpur.

9:10 AM: IIT Kanpur (organising institute of JEE advanced 2018) will declare the results at 10 AM on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

9 AM: For all the students wanting that coveted seat in Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) across the country, this is the D-day. JEE advanced results 2018 will be declared shortly.

JEE Advanced Result 2018: Steps to check Joint Entrance Examination results-

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE advanced at jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Once you enter the home page of the website click on the ‘JEE advanced 2018 Results’ link

Step 3: Now enter your application number, Date of birth and security pin

Step 4: Press log in to view your Results

Step 5: Check your result and save the same for future

About JEE Advanced Exam 2018:

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced had conducted a computer-based test mode on May 20. While paper 1 will be conducted between 9 am- 12 pm, paper 2 was held from 2 pm-5 pm. Candidates qualifying the exam will get admission in bachelor’s, integrated master’s and dual degree courses in NITs and IITs.