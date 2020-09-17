  • MORE MARKET STATS

JEE advanced, JoSAA schedule 2020 dates announced! Check seat allocation process, key details

New Delhi | September 17, 2020 10:27 AM

JEE Advanced 2020, JoSAA counselling schedule 2020: This year, IITs have announced that they would drop class 12 performance criteria for admission. Earlier, the student needed to score at least 75 per cent marks in class 12 along with clearing JEE Advanced to get select

JEE advanced, JEE main, JEE advanced registration, JEE main news, JEE full form, JEE advanced exam, JEE 2020, JEE exam date 2020, JoSAA schedule 2020The counselling for admission will be held for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institute of Technology (NITs), IIESTs, International Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) and other government-funded technical institutes.

JEE Advanced 2020, JoSAA counselling schedule 2020: JoSAA counselling schedule 2020 has been announced. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is set to begin counselling for admission to engineering colleges from October 6. Candidates, who have cleared JEE Main or will clear the JEE Advanced 2020 exams, will be able to register at josaa.nic.in.

While The JEE Main 2020 exams result has been announced, the JEE Advanced 2020 exam will be held on September 27. JEE Advanced 2020 exam result will be declared on October 5. According to the official schedule, candidates, who have qualified AAT, are eligible to fill their AAT-specific choices. This process will start from October 11. The mock seat allocation is scheduled to be released on October 12. The JEE advanced registration process is set to continue until October 15.

On October 17, the first allocation list will be published. Candidates, who will be willing to accept the seats will have to undergo “online reporting”. The process includes fee payment and document upload. There has been change in the number of counselling round this year. Instead of the usual seven counselling rounds, six sessions will be held this year. The admission process is set to begin from November 9.

This year, IITs have announced that they would drop class 12 performance criteria for admission. Earlier, the student needed to score at least 75 per cent marks in class 12 along with clearing JEE Advanced to get selected.

