JEE Advanced JoSAA Counselling process starts today: Here’s everything about seat allotment, choice filling

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) announced the results for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2022 on September 11, Sunday. A sharp drop in cut-offs was recorded across all categories. As per the JEE Advanced 2022 cut-off marks, the candidates who have secured 55 marks in aggregate in General Category have qualified for the exam. Last year, the cut-off to qualify for the JEE Advanced examination was 63 marks.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their JEE Advanced scorecard from the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates will have to enter their roll number, date of birth, and mobile number to access their individual and subject-wise scores.

JEE Advanced 2022 JoSAA counseling schedule

JEE Advanced 2022 candidates who scored above or the requisite cut-off marks in their category (SC/ST/OBC/PWD) will be eligible to appear for JoSAA counseling. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will conduct counseling for the admissions in various programmes at IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs.

The JoSAA counseling process will begin on September 12. After completing the registration process, candidates will be able to choose their preferred courses and institutions. For the JEE Advanced AAT, the process will begin on September 17.

Two mock allocation lists will be released on September 17 and 19. After completing the registration process, candidates will be able to choose their preferred institutions and courses. The registration, and choice filling process concludes on September 21.

JEE Advance JoSAA first round of seat allotment results will be released on September 23. After completing the online registration process, the candidates will be able to report for admission to their preferred institutions on September 26.

How to register for JoSAA

Eligible candidates will be able to complete the JoSAA 2022 registration from josaa.nic.in. Applicants need to enter their education qualifications, personal details, and communication information during registration. The last date to complete the JoSAA 2022 registration is September 21.

Choice filling and locking: After completing the registration process, the candidates will be able to choose their preferred institutions and courses for the choice filling process. They are advised to select a maximum number of courses and colleges to increase their chances of getting admission. After choosing their preferred institutions and courses, the candidates will be required to submit their application form for future reference.

A total of 23 IITs, 26 IIITs, 31 NITs, IIEST, Sibpur, and 33 Government Funded Technical Institutes are participating in the JEE Advanced Admission process.