JEE Advanced JoSAA Counselling 2022: Here’s which college and course students are making beeline for

The JEE Advanced results were declared on September 11 and the Joint Seat Allocation Counselling is underway. As shortlisted candidates make a beeline to register a spot in their choicest stream and institute. Mechanical, electrical, and computer science engineering have once again emerged as the most preferred BTech programs at the Indian Institutes of Technology. The trend for first preference for these subjects has been consistent in the last three years, an Indian Express report found.

IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi are the most sought-after institutions for the various programs offered by the institute. This is no surprise as these two institutions have been consistently ranked among the top 10 most preferred tech colleges in the country each year.

In 2019, IIT Delhi was the preferred destination for computer science students. However, in 2020, and 2021, the institute that was chosen by top-ranked students for BTech in computer science engineering was IIT-Bombay. Other prominent institutions such as IIT Kharagpur and IIT-Madras also emerged as preferred destinations for computer science engineering students.

IIT Delhi however stands out as being the most preferred college for BTech in electrical engineering courses. Other prominent institutions such as IIT Kharagpur and IIT-Madras also emerged as preferred destinations for electrical engineering students. IIT-Roorkee was the fifth most sought-after IIT for this program in 2019 and 2020 IIT-Madras took over in 2021.

For Mechanical engineering, course candidates seem to have a shifting preference between IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi. In 2019, IIT Bombay was the most popular choice for mechanical engineering students, while in 2020, it was Delhi. In 2021, the institute was again preferred by mechanical engineering students. In 2019, IIT-Kanpur was the third most preferred institute for this subject, but in 2020, 2021, and 2022, it was beaten by IIT-Madras.

As for Civil engineering, this course too was also a popular choice among the candidates who appeared for the JEE Advanced. The most preferred institute for this subject was IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay.

This year JEE Advanced saw a considerable dip in the pass percentage and cut-off marks. A total of 40,712 out of 155,538 candidates cleared the entrance test for admissions to undergraduate programmes in the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country, recording a pass percentage of 26.17 per cent. The pass percentage was 29.54 per cent in 2021.