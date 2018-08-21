JEE (Advanced): IITs resist HRD’s plan to reform exam format

The IITs (Indian Institute of Technology) on Monday rejected the proposal of Human Resource and Development ministry for setting up a panel to recommended changes in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE- Advanced). The move comes after the ministry had proposed to set up a five-member committee headed by Director of IIT-Madras as chairman. The other members of the panel are Vineet Joshi, Director General of National Testing Agency, Professor Kannan Moudgalya of IIT-Bombay and Abhay Karandikar, Director of IIT-Kanpur.

According to reports, the IITs have informed the government that any move to bring changes to the format of the JEE (Advanced) exam will not be desirable at the very moment. The IITs also rejected another suggestion of the ministry which suggests that candidates who pass JEE (Advanced) must be assigned an institute and not the engineering branch. The ministry had suggested that candidate should be allocated an engineering branch from the second year onwards.

Last week, the government had set a panel to “develop a “robust and scientifically designed entrance exam system to test the potential of the candidates as well as to reduce their dependence on coaching institutes”.

Addressing media after the IITs council meeting, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said that IITs will strengthen the Peer-Assisted Learning (PAL) programme in a bid to address concerns regarding student’s dependence on coaching institutes. Under the Peer-Assisted Learning (PAL) programme, both the students and teachers of the IITs will record lectures which will help IITs aspirants to crack the JEE (Advanced) test.

The council also decided that from now onwards, all IITs are free to decide on the tuition fees for foreign students admitted in the postgraduate courses like M Tech and Research. The council has assigned this power to the Board of Governors of each institute. This comes after a proposal was put up by IIT-Delhi before the council meeting which asked to review the tuition fees of Rs 6 lakh per annum citing it was too high to draw foreign students.

Apart from this, the council also recommended the setting up of a common front to recruit foreign teachers collectively for all IITs.