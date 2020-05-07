JEE Advanced Exam date announced by HRD Minister! Check new schedule

JEE Mains 2020 is scheduled to be organised between July 18 to July 23.
The exam date of JEE Advanced has been released by the HRD Ministry. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced today that the JEE Advanced 2020 will be held on 23 August 2020. The HRD minister revealed the dates for JEE Main 2020 during a webinar with the students on May 5.
JEE Mains 2020 is scheduled to be organised between July 18 to July 23. Given the JEE Advanced 2020 date, it could be suggested that the JEE Mains 2020 results are expected to be released by August second week. The online application process for JEE Advanced 2020 will only begin after the final results of JEE Main 2020 and the JEE Main 2020 Ranks are announced.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.