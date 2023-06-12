JEE Advanced Answer Key 2023: Provisional responses released at jeeadv.ac.in; objection window open till 5 pm

How to Check JEE Advanced Answer Key 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 provisional answer key has been released by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. Candidates who appeared for the exam can match their responses with the provisional answer key. The JEE Advanced 2023 provisional answer key is available for candidates to download from JEE Advanced website – jeeadv.ac.in.

It must be noted that this is not the final answer key for JEE Advanced 2023 exams. Candidates can raise objection if they don’t agree to any response. The correction window for the JEE Advanced 2023 provisional answer key will remain open till 5 pm, June 12.

The JEE Advanced 2023 provisional answer key can be used to calculate an estimated score for students. The final answer key will be released on June 18 at 10 am and results will also be declared on the same day. Furthermore, the seat allocation process for JEE 2023 examination will start from June 19 at 5 pm.

Here’s how to download JEE Advanced 2023 provisional answer key