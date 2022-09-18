JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022 released on jeeadv.ac.in; Check how to download scorecard and other details

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay declared the JEE Advanced 2022 Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) result on Saturday. The candidates who appeared for the Architecture Aptitude Test 2022, can download their results on the official website of JEE Advanced, jeeadv.ac.in. Along with the result, the cut-off marks have also been released by the Joint Implementation Committee. The candidates who will secure above the cut-off marks will be declared qualified. On the basis of the marks, the candidates will be offered admission into BArch courses at IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee.

The registration process for AAT 2022 took place from September 11, 2022 to September 12, 2022 and the exam was conducted on September 14, 2022 from 9 am to 12 pm.

Also Read: From registration on CSAS portal to new session update, here’s everything you need to know

Here’s how you can download JEE Advanced 2022 AAT result

Step 1: Visit JEE Advanced official website jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the official website, click on the ‘AAT 2022 result’ link

Step 3: Enter JEE Advanced AAT registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile phone numbers

Step 4: Submit and access JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result.

Step 5: Download the scorecard PDF for future use.

In another development, IIT Bombay will hold a one-of-its-kind virtual counselling session for female candidates – along with their parents – who have qualified the JEE (Advanced) exam in order to encourage them to not leave their IIT seats, the Indian Express reported. The virtual counselling session will take place soon in association with the gender cell of IIT Bombay.

Also Read | IIIT-Delhi invites application for PhD admission under AICTE Doctoral Fellowship (ADF) Scheme 2022-23

The JEE Advanced results 2022 for BTech was declared on September 11. This year, a total of 1.6 lakh students registered for JEE Advanced 2022. Among the total registered students, 50 were foreign nationals. The exam was held in two shifts on August 28 with the first paper being conducted from 9 am to noon and the second paper from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The two papers were presented in both English and Hindi. The JoSAA counselling started on September 12.