JEE Advanced 2023: Last month preparation tips for IIT aspirants

By Saurabh Kumar

Getting into IIT’s is a very prestigious thing and with hardly a month left for the JEE Advance examination 20203 to take place, many aspirants have already paced up their preparation levels to secure higher ranks and get admission into top Institutions of their choice.

While the JEE Main exam is designed to test the accuracy of the candidates and has questions based on single concepts and are directly application-based on the other hand, The JEE Advanced questions are multi-conceptual, requiring not only a strong foundation of the subject but also conceptual clarity and higher analytical skills to succeed.

As a result of the intense competition, the exam necessitates a thorough and regular preparation. For the purpose of outperforming other candidates taking the Advanced examination, a proper strategy must be created. In addition, the candidate needs to possess strong levels of self-discipline, commitment, and drive in order to achieve higher ranks and admission to the IITs.

Important topics as per the subjects for students to focus on –

1) Physics

Practical Physics

Optics

Current electricity

Modern Physics

Magnetism

Electromagnetism

Properties of matter

Electrostatics

Wave and Sound

Heat and Thermodynamics

SHM

Mechanics- Kinematics and Dynamics

2) Chemistry

Chemistry is divided into three parts; Physical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry and Inorganic Chemistry. Focus on physical chemistry and for organic remember all the reaction charts and reaction chains.

3) Maths

Calculus

Algebra

Coordinate Geometry

Vector

Trigonometry

Sequences

Permutation and combination

Determinants

Few essential Last month tips for aspirants –

– take more and more mock exams – mock exams are extremely important to decide the rankings, as it helps in analysis of candidates weak areas and topics that need extra attention. Moreover, by taking mock exams one can get clarity of the level of their preparations and pattern of the exam.

– Speed and accuracy – It is essential to develop speed and accuracy to complete the exam on time so that candidates are left with good time for revision as well and mock tests help a lot In developing speed and accuracy.

– Focus more on High weightage topics – By focussing more on the important and high weightage topics, aspirants can easily get high marks which will also help in saving their time on the exam day. Focussing more on such topics will result in higher confidence of candidates to perform well in that particular portion.

– Revision is extremely essential – As only a month is left for the exam to take place, it is extremely crucial that students give their 100% in their preparations and for that revision is a must. Dedicate more pf your time revising all essential topics and parts and give special attention to weak areas to make them strong. Refer to your self written notes and revise them properly.

The author is chief academic officer, Vidyamandir Classes.

