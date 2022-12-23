For Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023, IIT Guwahati announced the registration dates and will begin on April 30th, 2023. It will conclude on May 4th, 2023. On June 4th, the exam will be conducted. Once opened on the official website – jeeadv.ac.in – candidates will be able to register for the exam.

Paper 1 of JEE Advanced will be from 9 am to 12 pm. Paper 2 will be from 2:30 pm to 5:50 pm. On June 18th at 10 am, the declaration of results and final answer key will be published.

The registration will open from 10 am on April 30th, 2023 and will continue till 5 pm on May 4th, 2023. May 5th will be the last date for fee submission by registered candidates. Admit Cards will be available for download from May 29th (at 10 am) to June 4th (at 2:30 pm). On June 3th, 2023, PwD candidates can choose their scribe.

On June 9th at 5 pm, the candidate response key will be available. The provisional answer key will be published on June 11th at 10 am. Challenges to the answer key can be submitted from June 11th at 10 am to June 12th at 5 pm. From 5 pm on June 19th, JoSAA counselling will tentatively begin.

The online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 will begin from June 18th (at 10 am) to June 19th (at 5 pm). On June 21st (from 9 am to 12 pm), the AAT will be conducted. AAT 2023 results will be declared on June 25th, 2023, at 5 pm.

IIT JEE Advanced 2023: Eligibility

To apply for JEE Advanced, candidates must be in the top 2,50,000. This includes all categories. The percentage of various categories of candidates to be shortlisted is— 27 per cent for OBC NCL, 10 per cent for General EWS, 15 per cent for SC, 7.5 per cent for ST, and the rest 40.5 per cent is open for all.