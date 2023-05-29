scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide
Live

JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card LIVE: Hall tickets to be released at 10 am on jeeadv.ac.in; here’s how to download

JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card LIVE Updates: The JEE advanced exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 4. Admit cards will be released today.

Written by FE Education
Updated:
JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card LIVE Updates: The hall ticked will be released today by the Indian Institute of Guwahati at 10 am on the official website of JEE Advnced.
JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card LIVE Updates: The hall ticked will be released today by the Indian Institute of Guwahati at 10 am on the official website of JEE Advnced.
Go to Live Updates

JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Guwahati will release the the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card today, May 29, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves will be able to download the admit card from the official website of JEE Advanced- jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced admit cards will be released at 10 am today and will remain available till 2:30 pm of June 4.

The JEE advanced exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 4. Paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 pm while Paper 2 will be conducted from 2:30 pm till 5:30 pm on the same day.

Also Read
Live Updates

JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card LIVE Updates:

09:55 (IST) 29 May 2023
Till when can you download JEE Advanced 2023 admit card?

If candidates are not able to download their hall ticket for JEE Advanced 2023 for some reason, they can download it till June 4, 2:30 pm. The admit cards will remain available at- jeeadv.ac.in.

09:49 (IST) 29 May 2023
JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023: Things to keep handy to download admit card

To download the JEE Advanced admit card, candidates will require the following information handy:

  • Registration number
  • Date of birth
  • Phone number to login

    • 09:43 (IST) 29 May 2023
    JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card: Step-by-step on how to download hall ticket

    Step 1: Visit the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.

    Step 2: Click on the ‘JEE advanced 2023 admit card’ link.

    Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click on the ‘submit’ button.

    Step 4: The JEE Advanced admit card will be visible on your screen. Download and take a print out.

    First published on: 29-05-2023 at 09:39 IST

    Stock Market Stats

    Market Stats
    Top Gainers
    Top Losers
    Indices Performance
    Gold Rate
    Silver Rate
    Petrol Rate
    Diesel Rate

    Stock Market