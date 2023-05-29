JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card LIVE: Hall tickets to be released at 10 am on jeeadv.ac.in; here’s how to download

JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Guwahati will release the the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card today, May 29, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves will be able to download the admit card from the official website of JEE Advanced- jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced admit cards will be released at 10 am today and will remain available till 2:30 pm of June 4.
The JEE advanced exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 4. Paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 pm while Paper 2 will be conducted from 2:30 pm till 5:30 pm on the same day.
JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card LIVE Updates:
If candidates are not able to download their hall ticket for JEE Advanced 2023 for some reason, they can download it till June 4, 2:30 pm. The admit cards will remain available at- jeeadv.ac.in.
To download the JEE Advanced admit card, candidates will require the following information handy:
Step 1: Visit the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the ‘JEE advanced 2023 admit card’ link.
Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click on the ‘submit’ button.
Step 4: The JEE Advanced admit card will be visible on your screen. Download and take a print out.