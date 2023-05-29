JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card LIVE: Hall tickets to be released at 10 am on jeeadv.ac.in; here’s how to download

JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Guwahati will release the the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card today, May 29, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves will be able to download the admit card from the official website of JEE Advanced- jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced admit cards will be released at 10 am today and will remain available till 2:30 pm of June 4.

The JEE advanced exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 4. Paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 pm while Paper 2 will be conducted from 2:30 pm till 5:30 pm on the same day.

Live Updates

JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card LIVE Updates: