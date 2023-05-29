JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card: Hall tickets released on jeeadv.ac.in; here’s how to download

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023: The Indian Institute of Guwahati has released the the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card today, May 29, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves will be able to download the admit card from the official website of JEE Advanced- jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced 2023 admit cards will remain available till 2:30 pm of June 4.
The JEE advanced 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 4. Paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 pm while Paper 2 will be conducted from 2:30 pm till 5:30 pm on the same day.
JEE Advanced is held for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) and other top educational institutions across the country. The examination is conducted by the various IITs on a rotating basis. The JEE Advanced 2023 examination will be administered by IIT Guwahati.
JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card LIVE Updates:
Once the JEE Advanced 2023 admit cards are released, changes cannot be requested. Therefore, candidates are expected to carefully read, fill and submit the JEE Advanced application form 2023.
After downloading the JEE Advanced 2023 admit cards, make sure that you check the spelling of your name, date of birth, exam centre and other details carefully. Any discrepancy can create problems in appearing for the exam later. Candidates must apply for correction in case of any mistakes in the details.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati today released the JEE Advanced 2023 admit cards. Scroll down to check steps on how to download the hall tickets.
The JEE Advanced 2023 website has released 4 links to download the admit cards. If one doesn't work, candidates can try other links. Due to heavy traffic on the website, the links may take some time to open. Candidates are expected to remain patient and check on regular intervals.
Candidates appearing for JEE Advanced 2023 examination can prepare using the practice tests available on the official website. The mock test is available for both paper 1 and paper 2 on the website.
No, candidates need to appear for both JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2023 to be eligible to take admissions into engineering colleges. However, the Overseas Citizen of India/ Person of Indian Origin (OCI/PIO) candidates are eligible to appear directly for JEE (Advanced) 2023 without appearing in JEE (Main) 2023. This is a one time measure taken by IIT Guwahati.
If candidates are not able to download their hall ticket for JEE Advanced 2023 for some reason, they can download it till June 4, 2:30 pm. The admit cards will remain available at- jeeadv.ac.in.
To download the JEE Advanced admit card, candidates will require the following information handy:
Step 1: Visit the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the ‘JEE advanced 2023 admit card’ link.
Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click on the ‘submit’ button.
Step 4: The JEE Advanced admit card will be visible on your screen. Download and take a print out.