JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card: Hall tickets released on jeeadv.ac.in; here’s how to download

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023: The Indian Institute of Guwahati has released the the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card today, May 29, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves will be able to download the admit card from the official website of JEE Advanced- jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced 2023 admit cards will remain available till 2:30 pm of June 4.

The JEE advanced 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 4. Paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 pm while Paper 2 will be conducted from 2:30 pm till 5:30 pm on the same day.

JEE Advanced is held for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) and other top educational institutions across the country. The examination is conducted by the various IITs on a rotating basis. The JEE Advanced 2023 examination will be administered by IIT Guwahati.

Live Updates

JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card LIVE Updates: