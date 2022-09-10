JEE Advanced 2022 Result and Answer Key: The date of results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) 2022 has been announced. IIT-Bombay will be releasing the results on September 11, Sunday, at 10:00 am. The candidates will be able to check their scores on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. They will be able to download their results only when the result link is activated. Once the results are released, tentative seat allocation will start from September 12, Monday.

Candidates who successfully pass the JEE Advanced 2022 exam, will be called for the counseling process. The JEE Advanced exam was held on August 28th, 2022 wherein around 1.56 lakh candidates had appeared. Tp put it in exact numbers, a total of 1,56,089 students had appeared for the exam. JEE Advanced was conducted in 577 centres spread across 124 cities.

Final Answer Key: Date and Time

The final answer key will also be released at the same time as the result, which is at 10:00 am on September 11,2022. Students can check their scorecards by visiting the official portal – jeeadv.ac.in.

The provisional answer key for JEE advanced exam was released on September 3rd, 2022. The candidates were allowed to challenge the provisional answer key from September 3 to September 4.

According to an IE report, IIT-Bombay is the preferred college among the top colleges. IIT-Delhi is the second most sought-after institute, followed by IIT-Kanpur. Interestingly, in the national ranking of higher education institutions released by the Education Ministry every year, the pecking order is a bit different. Among the IITs, IIT-Madras is ranked the best followed by IIT-Delhi and IIT-Bombay.

In another update, as per the JEE Advanced 2022 schedule, the Architecture Aptitude Test 2022 online exam will be conducted on September 11, 2022 at 10 am to September 12, 2022 till 5 pm.

Meanwhile, candidates can keep visiting and checking the official website jeeadv.ac.in for any latest developments. If there is any new update, the website will put out a notification.