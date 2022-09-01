JEE Advanced 2022 Response Sheets out at jeeadv.ac.in, Answer Keys on Sept 3

JEE Advanced 2022 Response Sheets: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has finally released the JEE Advanced Response sheets. Candidates who appeared in the said exam conducted on August 28 can download the subjectwise JEE Advanced Response from the official website of JEE jeeadv.ac.in.

On August 29, the exam authority released the paper 1 & paper 2 question papers. Now, the board has released the JEE Advanced Response Sheet on its website. Based on these, candidates will be able to raise objections after the release of provisional answer keys on September 3.

If any candidate has doubts about the JEE Advanced Response sheets, they may raise objections/representations from Sep 3, 2022 to Sep 4, 2022 till 5 PM. According to the official updates, the JEE Advanced Result and final answer key is expected to be released around September 11, 2022. All candidates have been advised to keep a check on the official website for the latest update on JEE Advanced 2022.

How and Where to download JEE Advanced 2022 Response Sheets?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of JEE Advanced – jeeadv.ac.in. Then, the candidates are required to click on the link that reads ‘Candidates who appeared in JEE (Advanced) 2022 can view their responses by logging into the Candidate Portal at https://cportal.jeeadv.ac.in from 10:00 AM on September 1, 2022. It will redirect you to the login page, where you need to enter your registration number, admit card number, date of birth, and other credentials. The JEE Advanced 2022 Response Sheets will be displayed on the screen. Download JEE Advanced 2022 Response Sheets and save them for future reference.

About JEE Advanced 2022 Response Sheet

JEE Advanced 2022 Response Sheet refers to a document containing the answers marked by the candidates in the exam. With the help of JEE Advanced 2022 Response Sheet, the candidates will be able to cross-check their answers with the provisional answer keys to be released on Sept 3 as per the schedule.