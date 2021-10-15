JEE Advanced 2021 Results out; Mridul Agarwal tops exam with record breaking marks

JEE Advanced 2021 qualified candidates will get admission to IITs

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has released the results for Joint Entrance Advanced (JEE Advanced) today on October 15 for admission to IITs, NITs, and other premier engineering colleges. The results are available on the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

Mridul Agarwal of IIT Delhi scores top rank; obtained 348 marks out of 360 marks. An aspirant from Rajasthan, Mridul secured a 100 percentile in the March exam and scored 99.99 percentile in the February attempt of JEE. Kavya Chopra of IIT Delhi zone, on the other hand, has topped in the female category with CRL 98. She obtained 286 marks out of 360.

IIT Kharagpur will also released the list of toppers, final answer keys and other information related to admissions. The exams were held all over India on October 3. Candidates can obtain the result using the exam roll number, registration number, and date of birth.

JEE (Advanced) 2021 qualified candidates can register for AAT registration for admission to B.Arch courses starting today, October 15 until October 16th and can fill choices on the JoSAA website for centralized counseling, starting October 16th. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released guidelines for admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year 2021-22. Among the institutes are 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 29 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

Along with the JEE advanced result, the final answer key of the exam, based on which the result has been prepared has been released. Candidates can obtain the final answer keys from jeeadv.ac.in.

The number of candidates appearing for IIT entrance JEE Advanced has dropped by 6 per cent compared to last year. Out of 2.5 lakh candidates eligible to take the exam, 1,51,207 have registered for JEE Advanced 2021.