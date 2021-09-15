JEE Advanced 2021: How to register for undergraduate engineering exam for selection to IITs

Candidates who pass the JEE Advanced 2021 will be eligible for an undergraduate engineering seat in IITs. (File)

JEE Advanced 2021: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will conduct the JEE Advanced 2021, with the revised application schedule being announced. According to the latest notification, registration for JEE Advanced 2021 will begin on Wednesday evening and end on 5 pm on Monday. Candidates will have to register for JEE Advanced 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who qualified for JEE Advanced 2021 will be able to pay their registration fee, which has been set at Rs 2,800, by 5 pm on September 21. For candidates in the female and reserved categories, the application fee has been set at Rs 1,400. The exam is scheduled to be held on October 3. However, only those candidates who secured a rank among the top 2.5 lakh in the JEE Main 2021 are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced 2021.

How to register for JEE Advanced 2021: Candidates who qualify for JEE Advanced 2021 via JEE Main 2021 will need to visit the official website and click on the registration link on the home page. They would then have to fill in the required details and pay the registration fees and submit the form.

JEE Advanced 2021 Question Papers: JEE Advanced 2021 will include two compulsory question papers, each of three-hour duration. Each question paper will include three sections for chemistry, mathematics, and physics and held in the computer-based test mode.

Candidates who pass the JEE Advanced 2021 will be eligible for an undergraduate engineering seat in IITs, to be determined on the basis of their rank and counselling.

Eligible candidates for JEE Advanced 2020 who failed to appear for the exam due to Covid-19 or other associated reasons will appear for JEE Advanced 2021 without sitting for JEE Main 2021.

Apart from IITs, the likes of Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (Rae Bareli), Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (Thiruvananthapuram), Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (Visakhapatnam) also use JEE Advanced scores.