JEE Advanced 2021: Exam date out; check application form date, other details

Candidates with the help of their response copy will be able to identify the areas and questions they scored decently and the areas that they lacked during the exam.

ndian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has announced the date for JEE Advanced 2021 exam. According to the schedule released by IIT Kharagpur, the JEE Advanced exam will be conducted on October 3, 2021. The application process for the JEE Advanced exam will also begin from September 11 and conclude by September 16. All candidates wanting to sit for the JEE Advanced exam must complete their exam application process before 5 PM on September 16 as no more applications will be accepted by the portal after the deadline has expired. Candidates must also note that post the submission of their application form, they will also need to deposit the examination fee before the stipulated deadline of 5 PM on September 17. For applying online candidates can visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

The released schedule also mentioned that the admit card for the JEE Advanced exam will be released on the morning of September 25 at 10 AM. Once the exam has been conducted on October 3, candidates will also be allowed to download their response copy from October 5. Candidates with the help of their response copy will be able to identify the areas and questions they scored decently and the areas that they lacked during the exam.

JEE Advanced Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted in two phases- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both the papers will be conducted on the Computer Based Test (CBT) system and candidates will have to solve questions from three core subjects-Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry. Both the papers will last for a duration of 3 hours each and candidates need to aim to solve as many questions as possible during the stipulated time. While the first paper will be conducted between 9 AM and 12 PM, the second paper will be conducted between 02:30 PM and 05:30 PM. As many as 2.5 lakh candidates who have already qualified in the JEE Mains exam will be sitting in the JEE Advanced exam and students will be allotted premiere engineering institutions in the country on the basis of their marks in the JEE Advanced exam.

JEE Advanced: How to apply

1. Candidates will need to visit the official site- jeeadv.ac.in.

2. Once the candidates have reached the website, they will need to click on the registration link showing JEE Advanced Registration.

3. All the details in the application form need to be filled in the online registration form.

4. Once the form has been accepted, candidates must also complete their payment to ultimately complete the JEE Advanced application form.