JEE Advanced 2021: Education minister to announce JEE Advanced date, IIT admission eligibility criteria today

Updated: Jan 07, 2021 5:06 PM

JEE Advanced 2021 Exam Date: The Ministry of Education confirmed that JEE Advanced 2021 dates will be announced on January 7 in a tweet.

JEE Advanced 2021: The Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be announcing the eligibility criteria for admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and also the date of JEE Advanced on 6pm on Thursday.

Earlier, JEE Main 2021 dates had also been announced by the education minister in a series of tweets. He had announced that JEE Main 2021 exams will be held in four separate phases:
a) JEE Main 2021 phase 1: February 23 to February 26, 2021.
b) JEE Main 2021 phase 2: March 15 to March 18, 2021.
c) JEE Main 2021 phase 3: April 27 to April 30, 2021.
d) JEE Main 2021 phase 4: May 24 to May 28, 2021.

As per the new JEE Main pattern, students will be asked to attempt 75 out of the 90 questions — or 25 to 30 questions each in the subjects of physics, chemistry and mathematics.

IE reports that only those holding the top 2.5 lakh ranks in JEE Main are allowed to appear in the JEE Advanced. To be eligible for JEE Advanced, one has to clear JEE Main and score at least 75% marks in Class 12 exams.

More details awaited.

