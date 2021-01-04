JEE Advanced 2021 dates, IIT eligibility criteria, number of attempts and other details to be announced on January 7: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

JEE Advanced Exams are held to give admission to UG engineering courses at IITs.

JEE Advanced Examination Update: Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Monday that the dates of JEE Advanced 2021 Examination and eligibility criteria for admission to Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) will be announced at 6 pm, on January 7.

JEE Advanced, is the screening test conducted by IITs in collaboration with the National Testing Agency for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses at IITs. Only the top rank holders at Jee Mains exam are eligible to take the JEE Advanced exam.

The Union Minister has earlier announced the dates for JEE Main 2021, that the first phase will be held from February 23 to 26. The last date to apply for JEE Mains is January 16. JEE Mains 2020 qualifying candidate who could not appear for JEE Advanced 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic will get the chance to appear in JEE Advanced 2021 with having to qualify for JEE Mains 2021 first.

This year, JEE 2021 will be conducted in four phases to let the candidates improve their scores in the examination if their first attempt is not their best shot. This will reduce their chances of dropping a year. If a candidate takes all the four tests or more than one attempt then her best 2021 NTA scores will be considered for preparation of Merit List/ranking.

The Paper 1 of JEE mains 2021 will be held in February 2021 followed by sessions in March, April and May so that the competitive exam does not interfere with Board Exams. There will e choices in one section to reduce the length of the paper. This years JEE Mains will be conducted in Assamese, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, Punjabi, Odia, Telegu, Tamil for the first time in addition to English, Hindi and Gujrati.

In the last pandemic year, many students failed to appear for JEE Mains 2020 or failed to fare as expected. Many reached out to Education Ministry and IIt Delhi to relax the norms the next year and allow an additional attempt. All such answers are expected to be answered by Pokhriyal today.