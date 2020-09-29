JEE Advanced 2020 Answer Key: IIT-Delhi to release provisional answer key; How to download

IIT-Delhi JEE Advanced 2020: After reviewing the answer key, the candidates are eligible to raise objections on the answer key. If candidates have doubts, they need to submit queries. A panel will discuss all the queries put forward by students and take a final call in this regard.

IIT-Delhi JEE Advanced 2020: The provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 is being released by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi today. IIT-Delhi JEE Advanced 2020 Answer Key will be available on the website- jeeadv.ac.in. The students who have appeared in the entrance exam can check the answer key. Subsequently, they can calculate their scores.

To download the answer key, the candidates need to go to the website- jeeadv.ac.in. The candidates need to click on the link ‘answer key 2020’. After that candidates must log-in using the registration number. Subsequently, the answer key will appear. The candidates must download the answer key. While this is the provisional answer key, the final answer key will be released soon.

After reviewing the answer key, the candidates are eligible to raise objections on the answer key. If candidates have doubts, they need to submit queries. A panel will discuss all the queries put forward by students and take a final call in this regard.

The JEE Advanced 2020 witnessed 96 per cent attendance. JEE Advanced 2020 Paper 1 of the exam was conducted with 1,51,311 candidates. As many as 1,50,900 candidates appeared for paper 2. Paper 1 was held in the morning session and paper 2 was conducted in the afternoon. JEE Advanced 2020 was conducted across the 1,001 centres located across 222 cities in India. JEE results in 2020 will be declared on October 5. The seat allocation would commence from October 8. Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will be holding the counselling. Eligible candidates who have cracked JEE Main or will clear the JEE Advanced exams 2020 will be eligible to register at josaa.nic.in. There will be six counselling rounds instead of seven this year.