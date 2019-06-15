JEE (Advanced) 2019 topper: Maharashtra boy bags all India rank 1, reveals secrets behind success

JEE (Advanced) 2019 result: Staying away from social media, smartphones and putting a lot of hard work helped Kartikey Gupta to bag all India rank 1 in the JEE (Advanced) 2019 this year. The result was announced by IIT-Roorkee on Friday. Out of 1,61,319 appearing candidates, 38,705 have made it to the merit list. While Himanshu Gaurav Singh stood second, Archit Bubna grannbed the third postion. Both are from Delhi. Kartikey, who is from Ballarpur in Maharashtra, but currently residing in Mumbai, secured 346 out of the total 372 marks. He secured top position in the Common Rank List of JEE (Advanced) 2019. He was ranked 18th in JEE (Mains) exam and scored 93.69 percent in his Class XII board exams. Also, he is a product of Alpha Junior College in Mumbai\u2019s Vile Parle. He appeared from the Bombay zone for the exam. The zone includes Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa, as also an international centre in Ethiopia. \u201cI didn\u2019t use a smartphone or log into social media for two years,\u201d Kartikey was quoted as saying y Indian Express. Speaking to the paper, Kartikey said his favourite subject was physics, however, he wanted to pursue computer science from IIT-Bombay. While, his father, Chandresh is general manager at Ballarpur Industries Limited, his mother is a homemaker. Apart from him Archit, who stood third, also said he wanted to pursue the Computer Science from either IIT Delhi or IIT Bombay. \u201cI want to pursue Computer Science from IIT Delhi or IIT Bombay,\u201d h added. He studied at Amity International School, Pushp Vihar and secured 97 percent in his Class XII board exams. His father is a businessman, and mother a homemaker mother. Archit further pointed out that not taking too much pressure helped him in his performance. \u201cI had joined coaching and studied every day for three to four hours. I was regular with my studies and that will be my advice to future aspirants too, just to be regular,\u201d he told the paper.