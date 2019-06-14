JEE Advanced 2019 girl topper Shabnam Sahay is Bharatnayam dancer and pianist

JEE Advanced 2019 girl topper Shabnam Sahay said she could have pursued music and dance as her career options, but she did not want to burden herself.

Ahmedabad girl Shabnam Sahay, who has topped among girls in JEE (Advanced) 2019 examination, is also a Bharatnatyam dancer and a piano player. Sahay, who secured an all-India rank 10, recently did her ‘Arangetram’ – a debut on-stage performance of a former student of Indian classical dance and music. She equally enjoys music and dancing as much as she loves studying science.

“I love science. I had Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology as my subjects in class 12. I used to study eight hours daily and in my leisure time, I used to practise Bharatnatyam and play piano,” she told PTI. Sahay said she could have pursued music and dance as her career options, but she did not want to burden herself.

“I want to enjoy them as I am passionate about them. But by choosing to pursue my career in them, I do not want to burden myself,” she added. She scored 308 out of 372 marks. She got 104 in Physics and Chemistry, respectively and 100 in Mathematics. Sahay was off social media during this time and was only active on WhatsApp to stay in touch with her teachers and occasionally talk to her friends.

Her father is a professor at IIM-Ahmedabad and her mother is an architect. Sahay said she has not decided the stream of engineering she wants to pursue and also which IIT she wants to get into. The results of JEE (Advanced), 2019 were announced by the Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee Friday. Of the total 1,61,319 candidates who appeared in both papers one and two of the exam, 38,705 have cleared the test.

