JEE Advanced 2019 exam date announced at jeeadv.ac.in; check details here

JEE Advanced 2019: Engineering aspirants take note! The exam date for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) has been announced by the Joint Admission Board (JAB) at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who successfully qualify the JEE MAin 2019 examination which is scheduled to take place in the month of April can then appear for the JEE Advanced paper. The official website of JEE advanced currently displays a message saying, “The JEE (Advanced) 2019 will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019. The entire JEE (Advanced) 2019 Examination will be conducted in fully computer-based test mode.”
IIT Advanced is conducted every year for candidates who qualify the JEE Mains paper. It is conducted by the IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2019. The exam is conducted to judge a candidate’s performance according to which he/she is shortlisted for admission to the Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs. The Joint Admission Board 2019 takes the final decision as far as all matters related to the JEE (Advanced) 2019 and admission to IITs is concerned.
JEE Advanced 2019 exam date and timing-
Paper-1 (Session-1): Sunday, May 19, 2019- From 9 AM to 12 PM
Paper-2 (Session-2): Sunday, May 19, 2019- From 2 PM to 5 PM
JEE Advanced 2019: Institutes Participating in the exam-
- Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi
- Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai
- Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar
- Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
- Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
- Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad
- Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad
- Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar
- Indian Institute of Technology Goa
- Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
- Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
- Indian Institute of Technology Indore
- Indian Institute of Technology Jammu
- Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur
- Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
- Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
- Indian Institute of Technology Madras
- Indian Institute of Technology Mandi
- Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad
- Indian Institute of Technology Patna
- Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
- Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
- Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati
Candidates can appear for the JEE Advanced paper only after they clear the Joint Entrance Examination JEE(Main) paper that is set to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the month of April 2019. Candidates who are interested but still have not applied for the examination can visit the official website of JEE Main now at jeemain.nic.in to fill the application form. The Registration process was activated by NTA earlier this month and the same will continue until March 7, 2019. The exam will be conducted across centres from April 7, 2019 to April 20, 2019.
