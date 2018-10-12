JEE (Advanced) 2019 date announced – Exam on May 19, check details at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE (Advanced) is considered the gateway for securing admission to any one of the 23 IITs.

JEE Advanced 2019 date: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, the organising institute of Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2019, declared the date and the schedule of the examination on Friday.

The entire JEE (Advanced) examination will be a fully computer-based test, according to the notification declared on the official website. This year, IIT-Roorkee is conducting the examination under the guidance of Joint Admission Board (JAB).

The candidates who wish to apply for the JEE (Advanced) examination can visit the official website https://jeeadv.ac.in to check the details. Engineering aspirants can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years. The registration process for JEE (Advanced) usually begins in May, after the announcement of JEE Main result.

JEE (Advanced) is considered the gateway for securing admission to any one of the 23 IITs. A candidate must have first qualified JEE (Main) in the top two lakh candidates to appear in JEE (Advanced). The performance of candidates in this examination is considered for their admission to the bachelor’s, integrated master’s and dual degree programme in all the IITs.

For those aspirants, who could not find a seat in the engineering branch of their choice at an IIT, National Institutes of Technology (NITs) are the most preferred choice. The NITs give admission to students based on their all-India ranks of JEE (Main).

Out of the 1.55 lakh aspirants who appeared for the JEE (Advanced) this year, 18,138 students cleared the cut-off, according to IIT-Kanpur. Last year, more than 51,000 students had cleared the examination.