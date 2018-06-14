JEE advanced 2018 result: Qualifying candidates lowest since 2012; IITs make big announcement on cut-offs for students

This year, the IIT-JEE exam that is also known as the JEE Advanced examination, was conducted by IIT- Kanpur.

JEE advanced 2018 result: With the announcement of the IIT-JEE results earlier this month, it is now time for students to focus on admissions and cut-offs. According to a report by Indian Express, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) this year have taken a big step that could potentially impact many aspirants. The top technical institutes of Wednesday decided against lowering down the cut-offs for admission. This move by the IITs comes after they discussed concerns over whether there are enough qualified candidates to fill all the seats this year or not. While the final decision on this matter is yet to be taken, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will be finalising the matter soon.

This year, the IIT-JEE exam that is also known as the JEE Advanced examination, was conducted by IIT- Kanpur. Since the institute is the organising committee for this year’s exam, it will be the one to decide whether the cut-offs will be tweaked for admission or not. The final decision will be taken after analysing all possible admission/selection scenarios. The IITs will hold their next Joint Admission Board (JAB) meeting around June 25, according to the report.

The Joint Admission Board consists of the directors of the different IITs along with the top-ranking officials. They had an emergency meeting recently over the technical seats going vacant after several institutes expressed their concerns over the number of candidates on the merit list this year.

Normally, the IITs conduct six rounds of counselling to fill up the seats in the different institutes. An additional round is conducted exclusively for filling up vacant seats. Back in 2015, when the Indian Institute of Technology Mumbai had conducted the JEE-Advanced exam, the cut-offs were lowered after the evaluation of the answer sheets, since the adequate number of students had failed to make the cut.

This year, only 18,138 students were able to make the cut for admission to the top institutes. This batch consists of the smallest number of qualified candidates since 2012.