JEE Advanced 2018 registration: Online applications now available at jeeadv.ac.in, check how to apply

JEE Advanced 2018 registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, has initiated the online application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2018 examination at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website of JEE Advanced now to fill in the application forms. The JEE (Advanced) 2018 is all set to be held on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Only those candidates who have successfully qualified the JEE (Main) 2018 examination can visit the official website of JEE Advanced and fill the application form. On the basis of a candidate’s JEE Advanced exam scores, the examination body will decide who is eligible for admission to the Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs.

Candidates need to note that the registration website https://jeeadv.nic.in/jeeadvapp/root/loginpage.aspx may be slow due to heavy load. In such cases, students are advised to be patient and try after some time.

JEE Advanced 2018 Important dates:

Online registration begins: Wednesday, May 2, 2018 10 AM

Online registration ends: Monday, May 7, 2018 at 5 PM

Last date for fee payment for registered candidates: Tuesday, May 8, 2018 upto 17.00 IST

JEE Advanced 2018 registration: Steps to follow-

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Now login to your account and provide the basic data and the choices of the cities for the examination

Step 3: Upload the scanned copies of all requisite documents

Step 4: Pay the registration fee

Step 5: Download confirmation page

JEE Advanced 2018 exam schedule:

The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) with a duration of three hours each. Both the papers are compulsory.

Paper 1 09:00 IST to 12:00 IST

Paper 2 14:00 IST to 17:00 IST