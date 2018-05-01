JEE Advanced 2018: Online registration starts on May 2 at www.jeeadv.ac.in – All you need to know

The JEE Advanced 2018 exam is all set to take place on May 20 on its official website.

JEE Advanced 2018: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur is all set to commence the online registration for the JEE (Advanced) also known as IIT JEE exam on May 2 at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who have successfully qualified the JEE Main 2018 exam can fill up the form for the Advanced exam from tomorrow at 10:00 AM. Candidates need to note that their performance in JEE Advanced will form the basis for admission to the Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs. The JEE Advanced 2018 exam is all set to take place on May 20 on its official website. Here is all that JEE Advanced aspirants need to know.

JEE Advanced 2018 Important dates:

Online registration begins: Wednesday, May 2, 2018 10:00 IST

Online registration closes: Monday, May 7, 2018 17:00 IST

Last date for fee payment for registered candidates: Tuesday, May 8, 2018 upto 17.00 IST

JEE Advanced 2018 registration: Steps to follow-

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Now login to your account and provide the basic data and the choices of the cities for the examination

Step 3: Upload the scanned copies of all requisite documents

Step 4: Pay the registration fee

Step 5: Download confirmation page

JEE Advanced 2018 exam schedule:

The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three-hour duration each. Both the papers are compulsory. The

Paper 1 09:00 IST to 12:00 IST

Paper 2 14:00 IST to 17:00 IST

More about JEE Advanced:-

Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture. Both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees are awarded to candidates enrolled in the dual degree programs upon successful completion of the course curriculum. All Indian nationals who qualified JEE Main can appear in JEE (Advanced). The successful candidates meeting the Class XII (or equivalent) performance criterion are are eligible for admission into IITs. While allotting seats, policies, as per Government of India rules, are followed depending on candidates’ category and/or nationality.