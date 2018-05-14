JEE Advanced 2018: Here is how candidates can download admit cards at jeeadv.ac.in

Candidates qualifying the exam will get admission in bachelor’s, integrated master’s and dual degree courses in NITs and IITs.

The IIT Kanpur has released admit cards for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. Last month, over 2.3 lakh students qualified for the JEE Main exam that was announced by the CBSE. In a first of its kind, the JEE Advanced 2018 will be conducted in computer-based test mode, which will be held on May 20. While paper 1 will be conducted between 9 am- 12 pm, paper 2 will be held from 2 pm-5 pm. Candidates qualifying the exam will get admission in bachelor’s, integrated master’s and dual degree courses in NITs and IITs.

Here is how students can download admit cards:-

1) At first, candidates are required to visit official website given above.

2) Now students are required to click on the link ‘Admit card’.

3) After this, enter application number, mobile number and password.

4) Once, this process is done, click on submit button

5) Now, admit card will appear on the screen.

6) Candidates can now download and take out a print out for future use.

Domestic centres: OBC-NCL , GE candidates are required to submit a demand draft/banker’s cheque of Rs 3100, while SC, ST, PwD and female candidates are required to pay a demand draft/banker’s cheque of Rs 1800 at the exam centre. Overseas candidates from SAARC nations are required to submit demand draft/banker’s cheque of $210. Candidates from non-SAARC nations are required to submit demand draft of $350.

Overseas centres: Candidates from SAARC nations are required to submit demand draft/banker’s cheque of $210. Candidates from non-SAARC nations are needed to submit demand draft/banker’s cheque of $350 at the exam centre on the day of the examination.

Banker’s cheques/drafts must be in favour of “Organizing Chairman JEE (Advanced)” payable at Kanpur.