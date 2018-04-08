JEE Advanced 2018 format changed, check details here

JEE Advanced 2018: The paper will be conducted only in Computer-based Test (CBT) mode.

JEE Advanced 2018: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced test on May 20, 2018 this year. While until last year, the paper was conducted, both online and offline, the format has been changed this year. The paper will be conducted only in Computer-based Test (CBT) mode. While the JEE Mains paper is being conducted today across various centres, the candidates who successfully qualify the paper will be able to appear for the JEE Advanced exam.

Below are the details candidates need to keep in mind before appearing for the JEE Advanced paper-

JEE Advanced 2018 exam schedule:

The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three-hour duration each and both the papers are compulsory. The exam will be held on Sunday, May 20, 2018. While Paper I will take place between 9 AM to 12 PM, Paper II will take place from 2 PM to 5 PM.

JEE Advanced 2018 question paper format:

Each question paper will consist of three separate sections, viz., Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The question papers will consist of objective type (multiple choice and/or numerical answer type) questions designed to test comprehension, reasoning and analytical ability of candidates.

Negative marks may be awarded for incorrect answers of some of the questions. Details of the marking scheme will be provided in the “Instructions to Candidates” section at the time of examination.

Candidates must carefully read and adhere to the detailed instructions given in the question papers available at the time of examination.

The question papers will be in English and Hindi languages. The candidates will have the option to choose (and also switch between) the preferred language anytime during the examination

General Instructions about JEE Advanced CBT mode-

1. Total duration of each paper of JEE (Advanced) 2018 examination is of 3 hours (180 minutes) duration.

2. The on-screen computer clock counter of every candidate will be set at the server. The countdown timer in the top right side of a computer screen will display the time remaining (in minutes) available for the candidate to complete the examination. When the timer reaches zero, the examination will end by itself. Candidate will not be required to end or submit the examination.

More about JEE Advanced 2018:

The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2018 test is conducted every year by one of the participating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2018. Through this examination, the performance of the candidates is assessed as a basis for their admission to the Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs.