JEE Main 2019: 15 students score a perfect 100 percentile

The result of JEE Main 2019 January session has been declared with 15 students scoring a perfect 100 percentile. JEE Main is a benchmark for admissions to premier engineering institutions in the country.

A total of 9,29,198 candidates had registered for Paper –I (B.E. /B. Tech.) out of which 8,74,469 had appeared at 467 examination centres across the country and abroad. The online examination was conducted between January 8 and 12 across the country.

According to a PIB release, 15 candidates scored 100 in January 2019 examination which was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Those who scored a perfect 100 percentile include Vishwanth K, Battepati Karthikeya, Yindukuri Jayanth Phani Sai and Adelly Sai Kiran (Telangana); Kevin Martin (Karnataka); Bojja Chetan Reddy (Andhra Pradesh); Raj Aryan Agrawal, Ankit Kumar Misra and Gupta Kartikey Chandresh (Maharashtra); Dhruv Arora (Madhya Pradesh); Naman Gupta and Himanshu Gaurav Singh (Uttar Pradesh); Shubhankar Gambhir and Sambit Behera (Rajasthan); and Jayesh Singla (Punjab).

This also was the first time when the test was conducted by the newly established National Testing Agency (NTA). The NTA has announced that JEE Main will be conducted twice a year. The next exam will be held in April. After the second phase, the NTA will declare an overall ranking for the admissions in institutes like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT).