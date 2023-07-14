JBCN school invites educators from 6 countries to bring international perspectives to classrooms

JBCN International School, Borival has introduced a programme “JBCN Teacher Exchange and Partnership (J-TEP) : Cultivating Global Connections”, hosting ten educators from six countries to participate in a 10-day immersive learning experience. The programme aims to offer enriching learning experiences, bring international perspectives to classrooms, enable teachers to pursue lifelong learning, and help them refine their existing skill sets.

J-TEP is an amalgamation of upskilling through workshops, training sessions, panel discussions, curriculum and pedagogy refinement, and cultural fusion. During the ten days, the educators will co-teach and collaborate to bring in best practices to classroom teaching. They will exchange ideas about gamification in the classroom to keep up with emerging teaching and learning approaches. The educators will also engage in collective research efforts to pursue the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“We believe this exchange will benefit the participating teachers and positively impact our entire school community. This programme is not just about professional development; it is also a celebration of cultural fusion. Together, we will cultivate new paths in education and inspire our learners to become global citizens, embracing diversity and cultural understanding,” Kunal Dalal, managing director, JBCN Education, said.

At the core of the exchange programme lies connection, collaboration and cooperation that creates opportunities for gaining new insights, deepening learning and developing an appreciation of cultural diversity by prioritising global perspectives, Debika Chatterji, director principal, JBCN International School, Borivali, added.