Jawaharlal Nehru University to reopen after Covid-19 hiatus on Dec 21 — check guidelines for students, staff

JNU reopening: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi will be reopening its campus for students from Monday – December 21 – as part of the phase 4 of the reopening process of the varsity. The JNU administration has stated that as part of the reopening of the campus all students arriving in Delhi from outstation will have to undergo self-quarantine of 7 days before joining the university.

The JNU administration further stated that from December 21 onwards the campus will open for PWD-Ph.D science students from all sciences schools, centres, special centre (both day scholars and hostelers) who require to access laboratory will be allowed to enter the campus.

Covid-19: Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Mandatory Guidelines For Students and Staff

Upon arrival at the JNU campus, all students will be required to fill and submit a ‘self-declaration’ form (available on the university’s website). The JNU Central Library will remain shut during the phase 4 of reopening of the campus. Also, all canteens and dhabas on the JNU campus will remain shut. All staff members and students must ensure that Aarogya Setu app – for early identification of potential risk of Covid-19 infection – is installed by all university employees and students having compatible phones. As far as possible, meetings are to be conducted in the offline mode. Social gathering must be avoided in the JNU academic blocks and other parts of the University. Social distancing (6 feet radius) must be maintained inside the lab. All students and staff working in the lab must wear face masks and gloves and other protective gears while in the lab and they must sanitise their hands frequently. Staff and students must inform if they or their family members test positive for Covid-19 or are under home isolation or under home quarantine. Anyone violating Covid-19 protocols and guidelines will face disciplinary action.

Students can access the rest of the notification here — bit.ly/3mzl8eX.

JNU and several other institutions across the country have been shut since the Coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown was clamped on March 25 this year.