Jawaharlal Nehru University gets Centre of Excellence for European Union studies

By: | Updated: March 8, 2019 9:47 PM

The Centre of Excellence for European Union Studies in India (CEEUSI) at JNU will provide greater visibility to EU studies in India and South Asia, a statement said.

The European Union and the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday inaugurated the Jean Monnet Centre of Excellence for European Union Studies in India at the varsity. The Centre of Excellence for European Union Studies in India (CEEUSI) at JNU will provide greater visibility to EU studies in India and South Asia, a statement said.

After Manipal Academy for Higher Education, JNU is one of only two Centers of Excellence awarded EU funds in India. JNU vice-chancellor professor M Jagadesh Kumar welcomed the setting up of the centre in the varsity and said it will help expand the range of options available to students and researchers.

Ambassador of the European Union to India, Tomasz Kozlowski, said, “We are delighted to support the Centre of Excellence at JNU. EU-India relations are moving to an exciting new phase with the launch of the new EU Strategy for India in November 2018.

“One of the focus areas in the new strategy is on more people-to-people exchanges and cooperation on education and skills. The new Centre of Excellence at JNU will provide additional opportunities to students and researchers to work on EU studies in India.”

