Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to reopen with upto 50 pc capacity for classes 9-12 from Aug 31

August 27, 2021 8:40 PM

JNVs are fully residential, co-educational schools affiliated to the CBSE. Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Education, manages these schools.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) will reopen with upto 50 per cent capacity for classes 9-12 from August 31, officials said on Friday.

“Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has decided to re-open the JNVs upto 50 per cent capacity, in a phased manner for classes 9 to 12, as per the notification of states and UTs which have permitted re-opening of schools by following approved SOP for opening schools. From August 31, students will be permitted to attend the classes and stay in the hostel, only with parents’ consent,” a Ministry of Education (MoE) official said.

“Provision of online education will also continue. Arrangement is also in place for providing support to ensure mental and physical health and well-being of students through proper counselling,” the official added.

