Jaro Education upskills working professionals; aims to extend to B-tier cities

Ed-tech company Jaro Education aims to support working professionals in their journey of upskilling. It expects to end FY23 with net revenue of Rs 116 crore and positive EBITDA of Rs 24 crore, Ranjita Raman, CEO, Jaro Education, told FE Education. According to Raman, it plans to achieve its goals through provision of courses which are customised to meet the unique needs of working professionals, thus helping to bridge skills gaps and prepare individuals for upcoming job opportunities. “It is essential for working professionals to keep themselves upgraded at all times, especially in today’s rapidly changing job market. Continuous learning and upskilling can help individuals stay relevant and competitive, and increase their chances of career growth and advancement, “she said.

The company’s total income rose 9.8% to Rs 59,000 in FY22 from Rs 53201 in FY21 as per regulatory filings accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler. It posted a net loss of Rs 14.6 lakh in FY22 from a net profit of Rs 28,589. “We close FY22 at a net fees value of Rs 78 crore net fees with positive EBITDA of Rs 11.9 crore. We closed FY21 at Rs 42 crore net fees value with positive EBITDA of Rs 8.1 crore,” she claimed.

The company claims that its main objective is to upskill working professionals across various cities in India and the global market through programmes at an affordable cost. “Jaro Education has begun its operations in six cities, which includes Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Indore, Ahmedabad, and Nagpur. Our aim is to extend to tier-B cities and upskill working professionals who lack access to quality education and mentoring,” Raman explained.

Jaro Education claims that it goes beyond traditional ed-tech and prioritises the learning outcomes of its participants. The company focuses on tracking progress of individuals to ensure they have a successful career. Furthermore, it offers an alumni connect platform to encourage participants to complete the programme. “We provide boot camps and seminars from industry experts at no cost to keep them updated on the latest skills throughout their lifetime journey,” Raman stated, adding, “We also support them in profile building and placement to make them employable and aware of market trends.

Jaro Education claims to have a presence across 51 domains, ranging from Bachelor’s to Doctorate level, and encompassing all areas, including management, cloud computing, and Fin-tech. Currently it claims to have 21 partnerships across multiple domains, including renowned institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Management (IIMs), and other leading universities in India and abroad. “Through these partnerships, we have been able to enrol about 3.5 lakh working professionals and assist them in transitioning their careers,” Raman stated.

