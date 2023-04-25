scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Jaro Education reports 100% EBITA increase in FY 2022-23 over FY 2021-22

Jaro Education’s provisional net fee value (net revenue) for FY22-23 stands at over Rs 150 crores, marking a 90% growth over the previous financial year.

Written by FE Education
Jaro Education reports 100% EBITA increase in FY 2022-23 over FY 2021-22
Jaro Education reports 100% EBITA increase in FY 2022-23 over FY 2021-22.

Jaro Education, a higher Edtech firm, has reported a 100% increase in EBITA over the FY21-22, demonstrating the company’s strong financial performance and efficient operations. With a commitment to growth and innovation,  Jaro Education has set a target of Rs 200 crore in net booking value (net revenue) for FY23-24, with over 100% YoY increase in EBITA, according to an official release. 

Jaro Education’s provisional net fee value (net revenue) for FY22-23 stands at over Rs 150 crores, marking a 90% growth over the previous financial year. The company’s growth has been driven by the expansion of its product portfolio, which witnessed a surge of  50% and is predicted to exceed 50% in FY 2024. Additionally, Jaro Education’s net profit (PAT)  increased substantially by 146% from the previous financial year, underscoring the company’s  strategic planning and operational efficiency, the release mentioned. 

Also Read

“Our net fee value (net revenue) has grown substantially with a remarkable EBITA increase of 100%. Looking ahead, we are confident in our  ability to continue this upward trajectory, targeting an Rs 450 crore gross fee value and EBITA  increase of more than 100% at the end of FY24. Jaro Education has been a self-funded and profitable  company since its inception that is propelling the Edtech market’s accelerated growth,”  Sanjay Salunkhe, founder, CMD, Jaro Education, said.

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 25-04-2023 at 16:58 IST

Stock Market