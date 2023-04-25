Jaro Education reports 100% EBITA increase in FY 2022-23 over FY 2021-22.

Jaro Education, a higher Edtech firm, has reported a 100% increase in EBITA over the FY21-22, demonstrating the company’s strong financial performance and efficient operations. With a commitment to growth and innovation, Jaro Education has set a target of Rs 200 crore in net booking value (net revenue) for FY23-24, with over 100% YoY increase in EBITA, according to an official release.
Jaro Education’s provisional net fee value (net revenue) for FY22-23 stands at over Rs 150 crores, marking a 90% growth over the previous financial year. The company’s growth has been driven by the expansion of its product portfolio, which witnessed a surge of 50% and is predicted to exceed 50% in FY 2024. Additionally, Jaro Education’s net profit (PAT) increased substantially by 146% from the previous financial year, underscoring the company’s strategic planning and operational efficiency, the release mentioned.
“Our net fee value (net revenue) has grown substantially with a remarkable EBITA increase of 100%. Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to continue this upward trajectory, targeting an Rs 450 crore gross fee value and EBITA increase of more than 100% at the end of FY24. Jaro Education has been a self-funded and profitable company since its inception that is propelling the Edtech market’s accelerated growth,” Sanjay Salunkhe, founder, CMD, Jaro Education, said.