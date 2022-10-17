Jaro Education partners with IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation to upskill professionals

Pravartak Technologies Foundation, a technology hub of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has partnered with Jaro Education to launch technology-based programmes for mid-to-senior-level working professionals to advance their careers in the field of technology, an official statement said.

Furthermore, IITM Pravartak, which is funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, is an Innovation Hub of Sensors, Networking, Actuators, and Control Systems (SNACS) claims to prepare professionals for careers in SNACS technology and allied fields such as data science, cyber security, cloud computing, machine learning, artificial intelligence among others.

It further added that the learners will get exposure to case studies, live projects, peer-to-peer learning experiences. IIT faculty and industry professionals will deliver the programmes live.

“These programmes will also be supported by Jaro Education’s exclusive career assistance services and Jaro Connect.” it added.

“Industry-academia partnerships are critical for developing solutions and talent for the future in a fluid and rapidly changing environment. We look forward to working with some of the brightest talents in technology to create powerful and purposeful solutions that can drive impact through our collaboration with IITM Pravartak,” Ranjita Raman, CEO of Jaro Education, said.

Also Read: Uzbekistan welcomes displaced Indian students from Ukraine; Good News for Medical students, says Peoplehive

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn