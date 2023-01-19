Jaro Education collaborates with Wharton Interactive to bring Ivy League learning experience to India

Edtech platform, Jaro Education has collaborated with Wharton Interactive, an initiative of the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania with the aim to bring Ivy League learning experience to India. The platform has launched an Advanced Strategy and Leadership Programme for working professionals.

According to an official release, the six-month experiential learning programme aims to enable mid-to-senior level professionals, leaders, and entrepreneurs to navigate complexities in the disruptive business world and become growth leaders by acquiring a global mindset. The participants will be able to gain the critical leadership skills needed to compete in rapidly changing business environments, the release said.

The programme is powered by masterclasses, experience labs, debriefs session, and coaching and application sessions facilitated by Wharton experts, the release added. A certification from Wharton will be provided upon successful completion of the programme, it further noted.

“We have launched this programme to provide a comprehensive understanding of the evolving need for gamified learning approach. Our goal is to assist organisations in realizing their growth ambitions,” Sarah Toms, executive director, Wharton Interactive, said.

Furthermore, Ranjita Raman, CEO, Jaro Education added that the programme will help in upskilling professionals in the Indian market. “This collaboration will strengthen the potential to leverage the upskilling industry, which is poised to become a $313B market by 2030. Our association with Wharton will provide our learners a world-class learning opportunity,” she said.