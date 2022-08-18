Jaro Education collaborates with IIT Guwahati to introduce technical courses

Ed-tech platform, Jaro Education has collaborated with IIT Guwahati under an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India (GoI), to help professionals grow in the tech industry with the offering of technical courses and programmes.

According to an official statement, the collaboration aims is to create a pool of skilled human resources in emerging areas in consonance with the Digital India and Electronic Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) initiatives of the Government of India.

“This association will aid the students / working professionals industry to upgrade their skill sets in this ever-changing technological world. The programme will be guided through the rich pool of experts provided by IIT Guwahati and Jaro Education,” Gaurav Trivedi, Principal Investigator, IIT Guwahati, said.

Further, the statement mentioned that IIT Guwahati has already conducted over 320 courses and trained more than 18,000 learners across India, and more than 1,200 students and working professionals joined Advanced Certification Programme.

The statement further added that the technical courses and interdisciplinary programmes offered by the institute are carefully curated for mid and senior professionals to boost and upgrade their professional careers to improve the employability of graduates/diploma holders, including those in the Electronics and ICT streams.

The courses that will be offered under the collaboration include Data Science, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, EV, and many more. The programmes will be backed by Jaro Education’s exclusive Placement Assistance and Career Guidance services, the statement noted.

Furthermore, as per the statement, Jaro Education has previously confederated with Imperial College Business School London, Rotman School of Management (University of Toronto), and Deakin University (Australia). It aims to open new avenues by offering high-quality education for working professionals to bridge them with relevant industry know-how.

