Jaro Education collaborates SRM Institute of Science and Technology to offer online degree programmes

Ed-tech firm, Jaro Education has partnered with SRM Institute of Science and Technology (Directorate of Online Education) to provide digital marketing services of its online Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree programs. The ed-tech company claims that this partnership would further strengthen its presence and training a pool of talent with the necessary knowledge and skills to meet the demand of the market.

The structure of these online programmes includes a holistic mix of synchronous and asynchronous learning involving case-study pedagogy, industry-driven projects, and graded assignments which can further help students attain a globally recognised degree and managerial skills together.

“This collaboration underscores our dedication and commitment to developing the next generation of professional talent. The programs will equip learners with a unique and one of its kind opportunity to obtain in-depth and hands-on experience by working on demanding and effective digitalized projects along with their jobs,” Jaro Education’s CEO, Ranjita Raman said.

The collaboration aims to promote courses such as online Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Computer Application (MCA), Master of Commerce (MCom), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Digital Marketing, and Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) in Data Science, ensuring that students graduate with enough experience to meet their respective career growth.

Read also: Odisha BSE reschedules class 10 board exams, announces revised dates